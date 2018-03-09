The Blues recalled Husso on an emergency basis Thursday.

Carter Hutton is dealing with a neck injury, so Husso will likely serve as Jake Allen's backup Saturday against the Kings if Hutton is unable to recover in time for that contest. The Finnish netminder has played pretty well in the minors this season, compiling a 13-11-0 record while posting a 2.39 GAA and .926 save percentage in 33 appearances.