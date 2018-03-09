Blues' Ville Husso: Brought up to big club
The Blues recalled Husso on an emergency basis Thursday.
Carter Hutton is dealing with a neck injury, so Husso will likely serve as Jake Allen's backup Saturday against the Kings if Hutton is unable to recover in time for that contest. The Finnish netminder has played pretty well in the minors this season, compiling a 13-11-0 record while posting a 2.39 GAA and .926 save percentage in 33 appearances.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...