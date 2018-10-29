Blues' Ville Husso: Called up from minors
Husso was promoted from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
Husso's call up will provide the Blues with an additional goalkeeper in the event Jake Allen is sidelined against the Golden Knights on Thursday. The team doesn't have any back-to-backs in the short term, so Husso is unlikely to hit the ice even if he does serve as the backup to Chad Johnson during a potential Allen absence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.