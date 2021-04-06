Husso surrendered five goals on 19 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Husso played nearly half the game, but he was pulled after Jonathan Marchessault banked a goal off of his shoulder. Jordan Binnington was better over the last 30-plus minutes of the contest. Husso dropped to 6-5-1 with a 3.58 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 13 outings. The Blues haven't gotten much from their goalies lately, but Husso's bad game Monday likely means he'll be the backup to Binnington in Wednesday's rematch with the Golden Knights.