Husso won the Blues' backup goaltender job, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Husso was the favorite all along after signing a two-year, one-way contract extension in January of 2020, and his spot on the NHL roster was confirmed after the Blues waived Jon Gillies on Monday. Head coach Craig Berube has already signaled that Jordan Binnington will be a workhorse to start the year and likely will start the first eight games. Unless Binnington falters, Husso, who has yet to make his NHL debut, may have to wait until the Blues' first back-to-back series in late January to take the ice with the team.