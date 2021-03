Husso turned aside 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Husso allowed an early goal to Dylan Gambrell in the first period, but only Tomas Hertl put a puck behind him after that. The win was Husso's sixth road victory of the season. He improved to 6-3-1- with a 3.40 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 11 games. The Blues' road trip continues Monday in Vegas, but Jordan Binnington is more likely to start that contest.