General manager Doug Armstrong said Husso will compete for the backup job in 2020-21 after the Blues traded Jake Allen to Montreal, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. "We think that he needs to get those 25-30 starts," Armstrong said. "Our scouting information and our goalie coaches, they've given him a thumbs-up. Everyone feels that he's ready for the opportunity."

It seemed like a matter of time before the Blues traded Allen, as he and Binnington were both poised to make more than $4 million next season and the team wants to re-sign captain Alex Pietrangelo. The team found a suitor quickly after being eliminated from the playoffs, and now it appears the No. 2 job is Husso's to lose. The 25-year-old netminder has yet to make his NHL debut, and he's been inconsisent in a dicey minor-league situation over the past few seasons. However, he has a one-way contract working in his favor for the next two seasons, and all indications are that he's ready for the NHL ranks. Nevertheless, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch relayed that Armstrong still plans to acquire a dependable No. 3 goalie to hold through preseason in case Husso isn't up to par.