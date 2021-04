Husso will patrol the road crease for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old will draw his first start since Apr. 10 against these same Wild, where he stopped 28 of 30 shots for a 3-2 win. Husso has gone 7-5-1 this campaign along with a 3.43 GAA and .887 save percentage in 14 appearances. Husso will draw a tough matchup against a Minnesota offense that ranks 10th in the league in goals per contest this year (3.19).