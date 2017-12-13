Husso was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Finnish goaltender was recalled Thursday after Carter Hutton went down with a lower-body injury and subsequently served as Jake Allen's backup for four contests. St. Louis recalled fellow netminder Jordan Binnington in a corresponding move Wednesday, as it's likely they want to keep Husso fresh by giving him starts in the minors.

