Husso will guard the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso's four-game win streak ended when he allowed three goals on 20 shots in an overtime loss to the Sharks on Monday. The 26-year-old hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 6, but he sports an unimpressive .893 save percentage in that span. Saturday will be a major test for the rookie netminder, as the Golden Knights have won seven of their last nine games, scoring three or more goals in eight of those contests.