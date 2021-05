Husso posted a 31-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

This was Husso's first career shutout. The Finn received four goals of support for the seventh time in 17 appearances this season. The 26-year-old improved to 9-6-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .893 save percentage in his first campaign. The Blues haven't announced a starting goalie for Thursday's rematch with the Wild. Husso will likely enter the postseason as backup to Jordan Binnington.