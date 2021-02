Husso stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Husso allowed a power-play goal to Jakob Silfverberg in the first period, but that was the extent of the damage. The 25-year-old Husso picked up the first win of his NHL career in his third appearance (second start). He's allowed 10 goals in those three outings this season -- he's the clear backup to Jordan Binnington and Husso can't be expected to get much playing time in 2020-21.