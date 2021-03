Husso stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Husso did well to keep things close, allowing David Perron to tie the game at 2-2 late in the third period. Mike Hoffman won it for the Blues 1:30 into overtime, and Husso earned his fourth straight win. The Finnish netminder improved to 5-2-0 with a 3.55 GAA and an .887 save percentage in eight appearances. Husso will watch from the bench as Jordan Binnington is set to start Saturday's game versus the Kings.