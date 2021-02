Husso stopped 19 of 21 shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Husso performed well enough in his half of the game to pick up the win, his third in six appearances this year. The Finn didn't help his ratios much, as he still has a 3.77 GAA and an .879 save percentage. Husso isn't likely to vulture many starts off of Binnington unless the latter's struggles get significantly prolonged.