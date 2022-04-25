Husso allowed three goals on 17 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks scored on their first two shots of the game, but the Blues bounced back in the second period to take control. Husso didn't have much to do throughout the contest, earning his seventh win in his last nine outings. The 27-year-old netminder is up to 25-6-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 39 contests. The Blues' last two regular-season games are Tuesday versus the Avalanche and Friday against the Golden Knights, though it's unclear what head coach Craig Berube plans to do with his goaltenders as the Blues jockey with the Wild for the right to home-ice advantage in the first round.