Husso will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Coyotes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso was fantastic in his last start Sunday against Anaheim, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to his first career NHL victory. He'll attempt to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a Coyotes club that's averaging 2.75 goals per game on the road this campaign, 14th in the NHL.