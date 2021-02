Husso stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Arizona's final goal was scored into an empty net. Husso was making his third career NHL start, and while he was on the wrong end of the decision he still looked solid as he kept St. Louis in the game once they fell behind. The 26-year-old has an .896 save percentage in his three starts, and he remains firmly behind Jordan Binnington on the Blues' depth chart.