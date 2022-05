Husso allowed five goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Husso couldn't match his stellar performance in Game 1 as the Blues fell to the Wild, evening the series at one. Husso should be back in net Friday for Game 3 in St. Louis. The 26-year-old netminder was excellent during the regular season posting a 25-7-6 record with a .919 save percentage.