Husso was the first goalie to exit the ice at Saturday's game-day skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll be in goal versus the Hurricanes at home.

Husso is 3-1-1 in his last five contests with a .904 save percentage and 3.00 GAA. With Jordan Binnington continuing to struggle, he's dropped four straight games, the 27-year-old Husso figures to remain the preferred option in the crease heading into the final weeks of the season.