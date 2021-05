Husso was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes against the Wild.

Husso has played five times since the start of April in which he went 2-3-0 with a 3.48 GAA and .887 save percentage. The addition of Joel Hofer to the taxi squad could be an indication that St. Louis is planning to fully rest starter Jordan Binnington on Wednesday in preparation for the postseason.