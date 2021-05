Husso surrendered three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Husso was much busier than Marc-Andre Fleury, who had a relatively easy first 40 minutes in the contest. The 26-year-old Husso dropped to 8-6-1 with a 3.43 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 16 contests. The Blues finish their road trip in Los Angeles on Monday, and Husso will likely serve as Jordan Binnington's backup in that contest.