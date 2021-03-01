Husso will start in the road crease in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso relieved a rattled Jordan Binnington in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks, and the rookie netminder stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn the victory. That goaltending change seemed to lift the Blues out of their slump, so head coach Craig Berube is sticking with Husso for now. It should be a favorable matchup anyway, as the Ducks have lost six straight games, averaging just two goals per contest in that stretch.