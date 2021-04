Husso will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso gets the nod after Jordan Binnington allowed three goals on 39 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. The 26-year-old Husso has struggled to maintain his game this season, posting an .885 save percentage and 6-3-1 record. He's a high-risk fantasy play, but the Avalanche have been piling on the shots of late, so he should have high upside, too.