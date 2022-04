Husso will be between the pipes at home versus Boston on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso is undefeated in regulation in his last nine contests, posting an 8-0-1 record along with a 2.49 GAA. The 27-year-old netmidner should be expected to see the majority of the starts the rest of the way and figures to be the Game 1 starter come the playoffs.