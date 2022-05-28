Husso allowed three goals on 39 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Husso was steady in goal throughout the game, but he couldn't stop Darren Helm with 5.6 seconds left in the third period. That goal gave the Avalanche the win, ending the Blues' season in the second round. After Jordan Binnington (knee) went down in Game 3, Husso surrendered 16 tallies on 132 shots, losing three of his four appearances in the series. The 27-year-old established himself as an NHL-level goalie this year with a 25-7-6 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 40 regular-season outings, but he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.