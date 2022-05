Husso will start against the Avalanche at home on Friday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Husso has coughed up 13 goals on 93 shots in three games this series. He allowed four goals on 34 shots in Game 5 but picked up the overtime win to force Friday's Game 6. The 27-year-old is 2-4-0 with a 3.78 GAA and an .884 save percentage during the postseason.