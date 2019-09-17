Husso will draw the start for Monday's preseason contest against Dallas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Husso signed a two-way deal to stay with the Blues' organization this offseason but he'll likely spend another season with AHL San Antonio with Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen taking care of the NHL duties. The 24-year-old took a big step back in the minors during the 2018-19 campaign, posting a .871 save percentage and 3.67 GAA.