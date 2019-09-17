Blues' Ville Husso: Guarding crease Monday
Husso will draw the start for Monday's preseason contest against Dallas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Husso signed a two-way deal to stay with the Blues' organization this offseason but he'll likely spend another season with AHL San Antonio with Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen taking care of the NHL duties. The 24-year-old took a big step back in the minors during the 2018-19 campaign, posting a .871 save percentage and 3.67 GAA.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.