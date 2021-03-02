Husso made 29 saves on 33 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Husso had a 4-1 lead to protect after two periods, but he gave up three goals in the final 20 minutes. Lucky for him, a Zach Sanford empty-netter gave the Blues enough of a cushion for the win. The 26-year-old Husso has a 4-2-0 record with a 3.82 GAA and an .879 save percentage in seven appearances. The uninspiring performance likely means Jordan Binnington will start Wednesday's game versus the Ducks. Husso and Binnington could split a pair of games versus the Kings on Friday and Saturday.