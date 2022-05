Husso will guard the road cage during Wednesday's Game 5 versus Colorado, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Husso wasn't great in Monday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, surrendering five goals on 36 shots en route to a 6-3 loss. The 27-year-old netminder will try to help the Blues stave off elimination by shooting for his second win of the playoffs in a rematch with the same Colorado squad Wednesday.