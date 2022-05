Husso will get the starting nod versus the Avalanche for Game 4 at home Monday.

Husso stepped into Game 3 on Saturday in which he gave up four goals on 23 shots in a losing effort. With Jordan Binnington (knee) out for the remainder of the series, the 27-year-old Husso will carry the load for the Blues. During the regular season, the Finn went 25-7-6 with a 2.56 GAA and two shutouts before losing out on the starting job right before the playoffs.