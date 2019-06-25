Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-DispatchHusso was given a qualifying offer from St. Louis on Tuesday, kdkd reports.

Husso's deal will be worth $832,500 in base salary at both the NHL, and AHL level. Considering the netminder spent time in the ECHL, it would be a surprise to see Husso not put pen to paper on the offer. He won't be fantasy relevant in the net for the Blues, especially with Jordan Binnington claiming the cage this past season.