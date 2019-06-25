Blues' Ville Husso: Issued qualifying offer from Blues
Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-DispatchHusso was given a qualifying offer from St. Louis on Tuesday, kdkd reports.
Husso's deal will be worth $832,500 in base salary at both the NHL, and AHL level. Considering the netminder spent time in the ECHL, it would be a surprise to see Husso not put pen to paper on the offer. He won't be fantasy relevant in the net for the Blues, especially with Jordan Binnington claiming the cage this past season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...