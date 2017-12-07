Husso was recalled from AHL San Antonio on an emergency basis Thursday.

This transaction was necessitated by a lower-body injury to No. 2 goalie Carter Hutton, who should be considered day-to-day until more information is disclosed. Husso was called up in late October, only to let starter Jake Allen hog the net. That's likely to be the case once again.

