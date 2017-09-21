Husso stopped all nine shots he faced in Wednesday's preseason win against the Blue Jackets.

Although starting Blues goaltender Jake Allen is only 27 years old, many are already starting to wonder who the netminder of the future is in St. Louis. Husso is a top prospect who excelled with AHL Chicago last season, posting a .920 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA. St. Louis will continue to work Husso in the minors for the upcoming campaign, but expect him to be a candidate for the role of Allen's backup when Carter Hutton's contract expires after the 2017-18 season.