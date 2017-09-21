Blues' Ville Husso: Keeps net empty in win
Husso stopped all nine shots he faced in Wednesday's preseason win against the Blue Jackets.
Although starting Blues goaltender Jake Allen is only 27 years old, many are already starting to wonder who the netminder of the future is in St. Louis. Husso is a top prospect who excelled with AHL Chicago last season, posting a .920 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA. St. Louis will continue to work Husso in the minors for the upcoming campaign, but expect him to be a candidate for the role of Allen's backup when Carter Hutton's contract expires after the 2017-18 season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...