Husso was the first goalie to get off the ice at Friday's game-day skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home against Vegas.

Husso has appeared in just one of the Blues' last four contests in which he stopped 14 of 17 shots in a winning effort versus the Ducks. While Jordan Binnington has been playing more of late, the 27-year-old Husso is the more likely candidate to start Game 1 of the postseason for St. Louis. Still, it's Binnington, not Husso, whose name is etched on Lord Stanley's cup.