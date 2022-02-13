Husso stopped 15 of 16 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Husso only allowed a goal to Dylan Strome in the second period, and the Blues supported their goalie with a balanced offense. The Finnish netminder has won seven of his last eight starts, and he's allowed one or fewer goals in six of those games. The 27-year-old improved to 10-3-1 with a 1.84 GAA and a .941 save percentage in 16 appearances. With Jordan Binnington struggling, Husso is likely to see most of the starts in the near term. The Blues begin a road trip Tuesday in Ottawa.