Husso stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Husso nearly guided the Blues into overtime, but Cale Makar beat him on a long-range shot with 41 seconds left in regulation, and the Avalanche held on to win. The 26-year-old Husso slipped to 6-4-1 with a 3.28 GAA and an .891 save percentage after the unlucky loss. The Blues' next back-to-back is Friday and Saturday at home versus the Wild -- Husso is likely to start one of those games, but it's not yet known if he'll draw in before then.