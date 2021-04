Husso allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Husso couldn't make a 4-2 lead hold in the third period, but Ryan O'Reilly's second goal of the game made the 26-year-old netminder a winner. Husso has an 8-5-1 record with a 3.46 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 15 appearances. He'll likely be back on the bench as backup to Jordan Binnington for Saturday's game versus the Wild.