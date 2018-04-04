Husso was selected for the 2017-18 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Husso has compiled a .926 save percentage combined with a 2.32 GAA and four shutouts, barely edging out Ontario's Cal Petersen for a spot on the squad. The 23-year-old backstop was called upon to make 34 or more saves 10 times this season, including a 44-save shutout back in February. Husso clearly excelled in minors, but whether he can make the jump to the big club next season is yet to be seen. To aid his chances, starter Jake Allen's play was miserable in January and February -- a .875 save percentage and one win in 11 appearances -- and it's rumored the Blues will struggle to look past that, no matter how much he's improved in March and April. Backup Carter Hutton's contract also expires after this season. However, the last thing the Blues want is Husso in a backup role next season playing less than 25 games, but they will likely find a way to work him into the rotation at some point.