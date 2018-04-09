Blues' Ville Husso: Packing bags for San Antonio
Husso was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday.
Unfortunately for Husso, he wasn't able to receive any playing time during the multiple occasions he served as the backup goalie for St. Louis, but had a fantastic year in the minors throwing up a .926 save percentage throughout 37 appearances. AHL San Antonio likely won't make the Calder Cup, so Husso won't receive very much more playing time in 2017-18. However, depending on if St. Louis resigns Carter Hutton, the 23-year-old could push to be the full time backup in training camp.
