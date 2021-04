Husso will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Husso will start the second half of a back-to-back after Jordan Binnington picked up a win in Friday's 9-1 victory over the Wild. Husso has a 1-3-1 record with a 3.62 GAA and an .876 save percentage over his last five starts. This is the first time he's faced the Wild this season.