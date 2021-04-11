Husso allowed two goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

The Blues never held a lead in regulation, but Husso played well enough to keep things close. Ryan O'Reilly's overtime tally with two seconds left rewarded Husso's work in the game. The 26-year-old goalie improved to 7-5-1 with a 3.43 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 14 outings. Despite the good effort, Husso will likely be backing up Jordan Binnington in Monday's finale of a three-game series against the Wild.