Blues' Ville Husso: Playing for Finns
Husso will join Team Finland at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Husso spent the entire 2017-18 campaign with AHL San Antonio, where he registered a 15-14-0 record and 2.42 GAA. Even with Carter Hutton slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, the 23-year-old Husso likely will be stuck in the minors, as Jordan Binnington (a restricted free agent) would have the inside track on the backup job if Hutton signs elsewhere.
