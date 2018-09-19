Blues' Ville Husso: Protecting cage against Wild
Husso will defend the crease in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Husso is unlikely to beat out Chad Johnson for the backup job in St. Louis. Instead, the Finn will look to improve upon his performance in the minors, where he was 15-14-0 with four shutouts and a .922 save percentage last year.
