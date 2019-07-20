Blues' Ville Husso: Re-ups with Blues
Husso agreed to a one-year two-way contract with the Blues on Saturday, dsadsa reports.
Husso will return to the Blues for the 2019-20 season. He played 27 games for the San Antonio Rampage, the Blues' AHL affiliate, last season, posting a 6-18 record with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage.
