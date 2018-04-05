Blues' Ville Husso: Recalled from AHL
Husso was brought up to the NHL level on Thursday.
The Finnish netminder has jumped up and down between the NHL and AHL levels for most of the season, but has yet to make his NHL debut. Husso was recently named to the AHL's All-Rookie team for his impressive performance in the minors. He owns a 15-13-0 record with a 2.32 GAA and .926 save percentage at the AHL level this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...