Husso was brought up to the NHL level on Thursday.

The Finnish netminder has jumped up and down between the NHL and AHL levels for most of the season, but has yet to make his NHL debut. Husso was recently named to the AHL's All-Rookie team for his impressive performance in the minors. He owns a 15-13-0 record with a 2.32 GAA and .926 save percentage at the AHL level this season.