Husso stopped all 37 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory in Monday's Game 1 win over Minnesota.

It wasn't abundantly clear who the Blues would roll with in goal prior to Monday's contest, but Husso got the nod and put on a show in his first career playoff game, presumably solidifying himself as St. Louis' No. 1 option in net going forward. Look for Husso to once again patrol the road crease in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wild.