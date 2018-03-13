Play

The Blues reassigned Husso to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Husso's demotion indicates Carter Hutton (neck) will likely be ready to return Thursday against Colorado. The 23-year-old netminder will return to his role as AHL San Antonio's starter for the foreseeable future.

