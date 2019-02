Husso (ankle) backed up Jared Coreau during AHL San Antonio's game Tuesday versus AHL Colorado, Brian McCormack of AHL San Antonio reports.

Husso hasn't played in a game since Dec. 27, but he was healthy enough to back up Coreau and figures to be ready to slot into the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the same opponent. This injury allowed Jordan Binnington to leapfrog Husso in the Blues' organizational depth chart, and Binnington has won over the starting job with the big club.