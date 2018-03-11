Blues' Ville Husso: Returns to minors
Husso was sent down to AHL San Antonio on Saturday.
Husso was recalled to back up Jake Allen with Carter Hutton (neck) a question mark Saturday. Clearly, the Blues aren't concerned at the moment about Hutton's availability for Monday, so Husso is going back to the AHL's Rampage. The 23-year-old doesn't have a role with the Blues this season, but he's playing well in the minors and could definitely see himself sticking in the big leagues depending on what happens with Hutton in the offseason.
