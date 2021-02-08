Per NHL Public Relations on Monday, Husso and the Blues won't face the Wild on Tuesday or Thursday, but Monday's game against the Coyotes is still scheduled.

After Monday, the Blues will play the Coyotes on Saturday and again on the following Monday, marking six straight games against the team. The Blues currently don't have any players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Husso likely won't start unless there's a back-to-back. He's generated an .897 save percentage and a 1-2-0 record through his first three NHL starts.