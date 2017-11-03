Husso was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Friday.

The Finnish netminder was originally summoned to the parent club with Carter Hutton unavailable for Thursday's game against the Flyers due to personal reasons, but regular starter Jake Allen ended up playing the whole game, and it appears as though Hutton is on the verge of rejoining the Notes. The 22-year-old Husso has gone 2-1-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .927 save percentage with the AHL's Rampage this season, which isn't a shabby start for the goalie prospect.