Blues' Ville Husso: Sent down to minors
Husso was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Friday.
The Finnish netminder was originally summoned to the parent club with Carter Hutton unavailable for Thursday's game against the Flyers due to personal reasons, but regular starter Jake Allen ended up playing the whole game, and it appears as though Hutton is on the verge of rejoining the Notes. The 22-year-old Husso has gone 2-1-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .927 save percentage with the AHL's Rampage this season, which isn't a shabby start for the goalie prospect.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...